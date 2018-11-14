Breaking News
Photos: Buhari returns to Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari today returned to Abuja after a 5 day official visit to Paris .

President Buhari back in Abuja after a 5 day Official visit to Paris on 14th Nov 2018

President Buhari departs Paris for Abuja after a 5 day Official visit to Paris on 14th Nov 2018

President Buhari with Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano as he returns to Abuja after a 5 day Official visit to Paris on 14th Nov 2018

