Photos: Atiku storms Enugu, hugs Prof. Nwabueze

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has on Wednesday stormed Enugu state with his running mate, the former governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi.

As at the time of filling this report, Atiku’s reason for visiting Enugu along with other PDP stakeholders was not disclosed but would not be unconnected from his presidential ambition.

He met with Igbo leaders; among them was the Chairman of the Igbo Leaders of thought, Prof. Ben Nwabueze who emotionally hugged him with joy.

