PenCom tasks compliance officers on implementation of micro pension scheme

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO — Compliance officers drawn from the 31 licensed pension fund operators have been charged to monitor and report non-compliance with the micro pension scheme.

The micro pension scheme is targeted at increasing participation of workers in the informal sector.

The Acting Director General of the National Pension Commission, PenCom, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, who gave the charge, advised them to monitor and report non-compliance with regards to the implementation of the guidelines and other existing regulations of the Commission.

Represented by the Head of Surveillance, Datti Yola, the Acting DG also charged the officers to see to the implementation of the circular on pension enhancement and processing procedures of deceased benefits and entitlements.

She said, “It is also important to mention that the Commission recently released the framework and guidelines for the implementation of the Micro Pension Scheme, which is targeted at increased participation of the informal sector, multi-fund structure and revised circular for branch opening centre by PFAs.

“Similarly, circulars on the pension enhancement and processing procedures of the deceased benefits entitlement were also released by the commission.

“The monitoring and reporting of non-compliance with regards to the implementation of these guidelines and other existing regulations remain part of the responsibilities of the compliance officers”.