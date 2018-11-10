PDP warns El-Rufai as he says there isn’t a single thinking brain left in PDP

PDP caution el-Rufai over comment on Peter Obi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cautioned Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over his unguarded comment, wherein he referred to its Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a tribal bigot.



This came as El-Rufai on Twitter today said that: ‘There isn’t a single thinking brain left in PDP….sad, only Wendell Simlins and their sort……sigh! We will meet first on February 16, 2019

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement on Saturday said Chief Peter Obi is well known for his nationalist disposition and cannot in anyway be associated with tribal bigotry.

The PDP therefore advised Governor to face the myriad of problems he has caused in Kaduna state for which the people have resolved to vote him out and stop his attempt to further foul the nation’s political space by making comments capable of stoking religious and ethnic division in our country.

Governor el-Rufai according to the PDPD should not attempt to export the kind of inciting and inflammatory statements that have led to conflagration and bloodletting in his Kaduna state to the national political firmament.

PDP said ‘From el-Rufai’s comment, Nigerians now know those behind the series of smear campaigns and spurious allegations against our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi.

‘Instead of fixating on our party and the soaring popularity of our Presidential candidate, we expect el-Rufai to show remorse that he was part of those who brought in the Buhari administration, which has inflicted so much pain on Nigerians in the last three and half years.

‘He must therefore know that the 2019 election will not be about name calling, smear campaign and character assassination but on finding solutions to the issue of governance for which Nigerians are fully rallied on the platform of the PDP.

el-Rufai should therefore steer clear of our party and our candidates and begin to prepare to give a full account of his tenure as governor of Kaduna state.’

Meanwhile Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Twitter today said that: ‘There isn’t a single thinking brain left in PDP….sad, only Wendell Simlins and their sort……sigh! We will meet first on February 16, 2019

He also said that: ‘Those of us that are recipients of Peter Obi’s actions await him in Katsina, other places and the ballot box – simple! It is the tasteless truth!!’

‘Any person that doesn’t recognize the human right of every citizen to move freely, live and work in any part of Nigeria, but implies that though foreigners can observe elections in his state, other Nigerians may only do so in their states of origin is not fit to be VP of Nigeria!

.

The problem, dear @chxta, is that none of your examples include a person that wishes to be President or Vice President of Nigeria. Those of us that are recipients of Peter Obi’s actions await him in Katsina, other places and the ballot box – simple! It is the tasteless truth!! https://t.co/ccJyRtB5v6 — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) November 10, 2018

Any person that doesn’t recognize the human right of every citizen to move freely, live and work in any part of Nigeria, but implies that though foreigners can observe elections in his state, other Nigerians may only do so in their states of origin is not fit to be VP of Nigeria! — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) November 10, 2018

I never respond to cluelessness, compounded by bad English. There isn’t a single thinking brain left in PDP….sad, only Wendell Simlins and their sort……sigh! We will meet first on February 16, 2019 – my birthday by the way….. then March 2 in sha Allah – Goodbye…..- Nasir https://t.co/fOqZ5q5wjh — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) November 10, 2018