PDP lacks moral right to criticise me – Aregbesola

OSOGBO— GOVERNOR Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, Thursday, chided the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for being bereft of ideas on how to run government, describing the party as clueless.

He spoke in Osogbo at the launch of the ‘State Of Osun Development Plan (2019-2028)’ put together by the Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development.

Aregbesola said: “The way some people especially the PDP think is very embarrassing. Do they have the moral standing to say our government is a failed one? No. They simply do not have the clue on how to run government.

“To them, the best way to run a good government is the payment of salaries alone and neglects the other sectors of the society which are equally important in the development of the entire state as a whole.

“Osun in spite of the lean economic resources it is facing has been rated the state with the best in terms of tax payment, least poverty state in the country, the least misery hit state in the country, and our state is the state with least number of unemployment in the country.

“And some people are sitting down somewhere saying our administration is a failed one, I wonder why they reason in that manner. In terms of good governance, Osun ranks among the best in Nigeria.”

In a welcome address, Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development, Dr Olalekan Yinusa said the success of any society is hinged on the strength of the economy.