PDP flying in US investigators to hunt examiners who marked Buhari’s WAEC scripts — Keyamo

Abuja—THE spokesman of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, has claimed that the People Democratic Party, PDP, is looking for the examiners who marked President Muhammaddu Buhari’s scripts in 1961.

He spoke while commenting on the certificate of the president, and critics’ stance on it, saying the opposition was still trying to ascertain Buhari’s results.

“The dumbest comment I’ve read about the now dead issue of PMB’s WAEC result is to say WAEC forged its own document,” Keyamo said via Twitter.

“Where there’s only one body authorized by law to issue a document, it can only make mistakes or clerical errors on it (I don’t concede that here) but cannot forge it.”

He said, on a lighter note, that the PDP is flying US investigators to Dubai to hunt for the examiners who marked President Buhari scripts back in 1961.

“On a lighter note, we understand the opposition is now hunting for the examiners who marked PMB’s scripts in 1961 to ascertain whether the grades in PMB’s WAEC result tallies with the marks they actually gave him.