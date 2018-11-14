PDP faults Osinbajo over debts claim

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has cautioned Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to stop bandying debt figures in an attempt to cover the failures of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration.

INEC: PDP allays fears over Tambuwal’s omission

The party said instead of juggling figures about the nation’s debt profile “Osinbajo is challenged to present to Nigerians, the scorecard of APC administration, for which President Muhammadu Buhari has now lost his carriage as a leader.”

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party noted that it was already a settled fact that the nation’s debt profile escalated under “the Buhari administration, which crippled our once robust economy, pushed it into recession, turned our nation from a growing economy to a debtor country and world’s poverty capital.

”Despite being busted, Osinbajo is labouring to deceive Nigerians by converting domestic borrowings in Naira, under the APC, to US dollars, so that the very high exchange rate will make it look smaller in dollars.

”This is despite verified figures even from agencies of government showing an accumulation of 29.6% debt under Buhari as against the 20.14% under the Yar’Adua and Jonathan administration and the 0.44 % under the Obasanjo administration.

“Osinbajo is reminded that he is the head of Buhari’s economic team and should therefore, not in anyway, parade himself as if he has no blame at all in the failures of this administration.

” Nigerians are no longer swayed by Osinbajo’s homilies and lip service to fiscal federalism, which he is now mouthing, just because the 2019 general election is around the corner.”