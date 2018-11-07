PDP did nothing in 16 years, Akpabio tells defectors

…warns against smear campaign

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has called on Nigerians to avoid indulging in smear campaign ahead of the 2019 general election, saying the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, did nothing in 16 years.

The former governor stated that there cannot be meaningful progress in the country in the absence of peaceful co-existence between people of diverse political leanings.

Akpabio, who was speaking during the official reception of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, condemned the spate of the destruction of campaign billboards in the state.

He said: “If you look outside this venue, you’ll see the posters of the outgoing governor, Udom Emmanuel, they are not torn. It shows that APC is a peaceful party. While coming down here, along the Airport Road, you will notice that the billboards of the APC are all torn. We are for peace, Nsit Atai is for peace. Let me assure us all that they can only tear your posters and billboards but they cannot tear your votes come 2019.

“Akwa Ibom people have benefited from the Federal Government through employment, projects, and social intervention programmes like N-Power and PDP did nothing for the state in 16 years.’’

Those, who defected include Leader of the PDP, Obong Sunday Elijah, former Council Chairman; Mr. Sunday Osom; former House of Assembly member, Mr. Asuquo Udo and Sarah Elijah, and 50 executive members of wards.

Solidarity speeches were also made by a former Military Governor of Rivers State and Ogun State, Group Captain Sam Enwang (retd.), deputy governorship candidate, Dr. Amadu Atai and APC flagbearer in Uyo Federal Constituency, Mr. Ekerete Ekpenyong among others.