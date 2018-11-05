PDP demands explanation on alleged N378bn NLNG dividend diversion

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to give clarification on the alleged diversion of N378 billion Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividends.

PDP made the demand in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiayan, on Monday in Abuja.

He said that Nigerians were startled by revelation of how the funds from the NLNG was secretly lifted and spent without the appropriation of the National Assembly.

Ologbondiyan said that available intelligence report showed that a huge part of the money was allegedly diverted under the guise of subsidy payments.

“If there was no ulterior agenda, if the money was actually meant for payment of subsidy, why was it drawn and purportedly spent without recourse to the constitutionally required approval of the National Assembly and other due process procedures under our laws?

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to speak up on the allegation.

“Finally, the PDP urges the National Assembly to immediately open an inquest into the N378 billion NLNG scandal and unravel who actually authorised the withdrawal and the beneficiaries.’’

This, according to Ologbondiyan, is with a view to exposing them and recovering the fund in the national interest.

NAN