PDP accuses Defence Minister of diverting military funds for APC campaign

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused Defence Minister, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali, of diverting funds meant for the procurement of military equipment and welfare of soldiers fighting insurgency in the northeast, to produce partisan materials for All Progressives Congress, APC, re-election campaign.



The PDP accused the Minister of diverting part of the military funds to produce APC’s campaign materials including an electronic momento book, on which he ascribed credit to himself and the APC, “while our soldiers suffer neglect in the war front.”

The party says that the placing of APC logo alongside that of the Ministry of Defence on the momento confirms its position that the Presidency has compromised the nation’s defence architecture for Mr. President’s re-election project.

In a statement issued yesterday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party chided the retired Army General accusing him of insensitivity to the plight of soldiers at war with insurgents.

“It is also instructive to note that President Muhammadu Buhari, as Mr. Integrity, has not reprimanded the minister, ostensibly, given that the diversion of public funds for his re-election campaign is now a policy of the APC and the Presidency.

“Nigerians can now see how the Presidency and the APC have turned the Ministry of Defence into their Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) to fund their re-election, at the detriment of our citizens who are being daily attacked by insurgents and marauders in various parts of our country.

“The PDP notes that with these revelations, the APC has proven to be a soulless mob, which has no interest in the good of our nation, but desperate to hang onto power by all means,” the statement read in part.

It therefore called for for an open investigation into the handling of military funds to unravel those benefitting from the racket.