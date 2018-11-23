Payment of LG workers’ salaries by Okowa not politically motivated —ALGON

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—ASS-OCIATION of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Delta State chapter, yesterday, described as mischievous, insinuations that the payment of backlog of salaries of local government workers and primary school teachers in the state by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was politically motivated.

Briefing newsmen in Asaba, Chairman of ALGON in the state, Mr. Itiako Ikpokpo, said: “The payment of the salary backlog is sequel to the receipt of N7 billion being the share of the third tranche of the Paris Club Loan, PCL, refund and the gracious augmentation by about N5 billion by the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa from the coffers of the state government.

“The gesture from the Delta State Government underscores the government’s commitment to the well-being of workers in the state.”