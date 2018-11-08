Party stalwart donates education materials to ward

By Elizabeth Uwandu

IBUSA—A Peoples Democratic Party councilor representing Ward 7A, Ibusa in Oshimili-North local government area of the state, Stella-Maris Mejulu said she will continue to serve the people of her ward through qualitative representation for their overall wellbeing.

Mejulu stated this in an interview with newsmen in Ibusa when she donated cartons of exercise books, school bags and other education materials to pupils and students of various institutions of the ward in Ibusa.

She said the gesture was in fulfillment of part of her campaign promises to the people in appreciation of their support which enabled her emerge as the PDP councilor for the area and enjoined them to see the donation of the education items as part of her contribution and interest towards their general wellbeing.

Mejulu who is also a staunch member of International Federation of Women Lawyers sensitised the beneficiaries on the need for them to take their studies seriously adding that she was able to attain her present status as a lawyer as a result of her focus and diligence.