Party stalwart donates education materials to ward

By Elizabeth Uwandu

IBUSA—A Peoples Democratic Party councilor representing Ward 7A, Ibusa in Oshimili-North local government area of the state, Stella-Maris Mejulu said she will continue to  serve  the people of her ward through  qualitative representation for their overall  wellbeing.

Mejulu stated this in an interview with newsmen in Ibusa when she  donated  cartons of exercise books, school bags and other education materials to pupils   and students of various institutions   of the ward in Ibusa.

She said  the gesture was in fulfillment of part of her campaign promises to the people in appreciation of  their support which enabled her emerge as the PDP councilor for the area and enjoined them to see the donation of the education items as part of her contribution and interest towards their  general wellbeing.

Mejulu who is also a staunch member of International Federation of Women Lawyers sensitised the beneficiaries  on  the need for them to take their studies  seriously adding that she was able to attain her present status as a lawyer as a result of her focus and diligence.

 


