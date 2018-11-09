Oyo targets 400,000 residents for health care

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—AS the Oyo State government is poised to make health care accessible to all and sundry in the state, no fewer than 400,000 residents across the state are expected to benefit from the state’s health insurance scheme by the end of July 2019.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency, OYSHIA, Dr. Sola Akande.

Akande said this during the agency’s performance review retreat held at the Haruna de Plaza Hotel, Oyo, with various medical bodies in attendance.

Akande said: “This is a performance review retreat. We are not where we are supposed to be. We need to come together and see why we are not where we are supposed to be. That is the essence of reviewing performance.

“If you don’t have a target, you cannot run. You have to give yourself a target, so that you can achieve your goal. Relevant stakeholders on this scheme are here. We brought them together to talk on how we can achieve 400,000 by July next year so that we can know what to do to achieve our objective.

“Many of them here today have national experience while some have international experience. 400,000 represent five percent of the state’s population.”

“When you have a fantastic plan, your environment, economy, people and other factors will dictate how to achieve your goals. The only insurance scheme our people knew before was the National Insurance Scheme but today, Oyo State is the first and only state to have state insurance scheme.”

In his remarks, the Oyo State House of Assembly, Chairman, House Committee on Health, Mr. Silas Okunlola, said the Assembly is working hard for efficient service delivery.