Over 280 golfers featured at First Bank 57th amateur golf open

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Nigeria’s premier bank and leading financial services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, recently sponsored the 57th edition of the Lagos Amateur Golf Open Championship that had over 280 golfers across the nook and cranny of the country.

The event , a three-day golf tee-off that ran from Friday 16 and to Sunday 18 November, held at the lush greenery of the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Course in Lagos featured among others the “Professional Coaching Clinic” to nurture the skills of young and upcoming talents, and “Beat the Pro Skills

FirstBank’s sponsorship of the Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship has enhanced the Bank’s signature hold of the competition, giving the Bank a unique differentiation as the major driver of the oldest bank-owned sporting championship in Nigeria.

Access Bank celebrates a decade of Sustainable Banking

Folake Ani-Mumuney, FirstBank’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, explained that “The Lagos Amateur Golf Championship is not just a competition but a tradition FirstBank is honoured to associate with for 56 years.

“ Our identification with the competition is in line with our strategic objective of recognizing activities that promote the socio-economic diversity and growth of the nation as well as the promotion of talents that fly the green and white colors of the Nigeria beyond the shores of the country.”

Ani-Mumuney added that “the Bank recently signed an endorsement deal with teenage golf sensation, Georgia Oboh, who at only 17 has set her sights on playing on the LPGA circuit which she has already been invited to participate in. With this, she would be the youngest African female golfer to have ever reached this milestone.” said Ani-Mumuney .