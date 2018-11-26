Osinbajo to declare open ASEA’s 22ND AGM, conference today

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigeria Stock Exchange, NSE has concluded arrangements to host the 22nd Annual African Securities Exchange Association, ASEA Annual General Meeting, AGM and conference, which will open today at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

This edition of the annual conference, which is ASEA’s flagship event, and Africa’s foremost capital markets forum, will be declared open by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Themed, Champions on The Rise: Africa’s Ascension to A More Sustainable Future”, the 2018 edition has robust agenda and will feature over 60 distinguished speakers and panellists from around the globe, including senior policy makers, business leaders, investors, thought leaders, and key speakers such as Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President, Africa Development Bank, Ms Aruma Oteh, Vice President and Treasurer, World Bank, Ms. Zainab Ahmed, Hon. Minister of Finance, Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, President Nigerian Stock Exchange to mention but a few.

A high level of the conference is November 26, 2018 –full day sessions which include plenary and panel discussions. On the 27 November, 2018- full days sessions including plenary and panel discussions.

The conference provides attendees opportunity to interact with the over 1000 distinguished delegates who are expected from across Africa and the globe.