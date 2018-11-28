Osinbajo presides over FEC as Buhari visits Borno

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – VICE President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja as President Muhammadu Buhari traveled to Borno state to commiserate with the Nigerian soldiers.



The meeting started around 11.03am when Osinbajo arrived the Council Chamber.

President Buhari visit to Borno State is part of efforts to sympathize with soldiers, who recently lost colleagues and friends and loved ones to deadly attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents on November 18.

About 18 ministers and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, are in the Council chamber during the rendition of the opening National anthem.

The National anthem was followed by Muslims prayer offered by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, while the Christian prayer was said by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah.

Among the issues scheduled for consideration is biometric presentations by some government agencies.

Stakeholders to make the biometric presentation during the closed doors meeting include the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Federal Ministry of Health.