Osinbajo is the best; we don’t need Peter Obi-tuary in our scheme– Lauretta Onochie

By Nwafor Sunday

As the 2019 presidential election draws near, political parties have started building a strong image of their respective candidates in order to win the heart of the electorates.
President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice are not left out, as Lauretta Onochie, the special adviser to Mr President on Social media, took to her tweeter handle on Tuesday to lambast the vice presidential candidate of the opposition party, Mr Peter Obi and extol vice president Yemi Osinbajo on his unflinching contributions towards the success of trader moni approved in view by the federal government to assist petty traders in the country.

According to her, the opposition party “wants to return to take food out of the mouth of these lovely Nigerians. For the first time, ordinary Nigerians have a share in our national wealth. There will be no Peter Obi-tuary for this scheme. Thanks @Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. You’re the best.

