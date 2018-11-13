Oshiomole will give me back Imo APC ticket – Nwosu

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The former Chief of Staff to Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, yesterday said the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomole, will give him back the Imo APC, guber ticket before December 1.

Nwosu disclosed this newsmen at the Sam Mbakwe airport in Owerri, Imo state, adding that he has full assurance that the ticket would be given to him soon.



He also said that there was no plan by him (Nwosu) to join the Democratic Alternative, DA, party as alternative to pursue his governorship ambition, should the APC, fail to give him the ticket.