Oshiomhole’s tango with DSS: He is a citizen, not above the law – Senators

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SOME Senators have described the interrogation of the National Chairman of the ruling, All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole by men of the Department of State Services, DSS as being in order against the backdrop that he remains a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not above the law.



Speaking with Vanguard on the development, Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo South said, ” Speaking frankly, I do not know the issues that are involved and I cannot even ascertain the authenticity of the story. If it is true and anything has to be considered, no one is above the law, Oshiomhole is a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he is not above the law. The law should be allowed to take its place and justice must be the order of the day. ”

On his part, Chairman, South-East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South said, ” the spokesperson of Mr. President, Adesina tweeted sometimes ago that ” the harder they me, the harder they fall”. We never knew he was referring to Oshiomhole!!”

Also contributing, Deputy Senate Minority leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha said, “we await the outcome because we are conversant with the issues of fraud involved. We will also know when there is a seeming cover up.”