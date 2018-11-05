Orugbo’s return to Pdp, death of opposition in Udu —Tebite

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Commissioner representing Ughelli South, Udu, Uvwie and Urhobo in Warri South on the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Mr. Taleb Tebite, has expressed happiness over the decamping of All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Udu Local Government Area, Chief Andrew Orugbo, to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Chief Tebite spoke at the sideline of a rally organised by the PDP in Udu to receive Chief Orugbo and other decampees at Ovwian Grammar School Ovwian, Udu LGA.

He noted with optimism that the return of Chief Orugbo marks the end of opposition in Udu LGA.

Amosun, Okorocha, Oshiomhole and the APC firestorm

The former lawmaker stressed that Orugbo, before joining the opposition, was a staunch member of the PDP who served as a council chairman and Commissioner under the PDP government describing his return as home-coming.

The DESOPADEC Commissioner expressed confidence that the Udu people will vote massively for the PDP in the 2019 general elections.

He attributed the large turnout of party faithful and supporters at the rally, which was attended by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to the unprecedented achievements of the governor in Udu LGA, noting that the Udu people have never had it so good.