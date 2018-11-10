Oritsejafor commissions portable water project for Warri community

By Sam Eyoboka

IMMEDIATE past national president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and founder/Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, His Eminence, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor yesterday flagged off his church’s annual convention with the commissioning of a multi-million Naira water project in a community in Warri.

Accompanied by his wife, Mama Helen Oritsejafor and one of the guest speakers at the annual Jubilee Word Festival, US-based Nigerian Gospel preacher, Ini Ukpong, Pastor Oritsejafor dedicated the water project on behalf of the Word of Life Bible Church to mark his birthday and appealed to the youths of Ekurede Itsekiri to shun violence in any form and leave in peace with one another.

In a welcome address, the Olare-Aja (Community Head) of Ekuerede, Pa Rogers Okorodudu, thanked the former President of CAN and the Word of Life Bible Church for what he described as divine project because “if you look around the community, you will see different water projects, but none is functioning. We were thinking of how to eactivate at least one to enable the community have access to portable drinking water.

“From the blues, this particular project was brought and we initially thought it will be a small project, but it turned out to be something much bigger than what we expected. For this, we want to give thanks to the Almighty God for His grace upon this community,” he stated.

Pastor Oritsejafor hosts the National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Rev. Felix Omobude and other anointed spiritual giants from across the globe for this year’s Jubilee Word Festival.

Jubilee Word Festival is the Warri-based rotund multistory piece, in the middle of the Warri metropolis, Word of Life Bible Church’s annual convention often described as the gathering of eagles at the ultra modern 40,000 capacity church auditorium in Warri, Delta State. Theme for this year’s event is: “Advancement And Enlargement.”

The event begins on Saturday, November 10 and will run to November 18 at the N500 million church, International Gospel Centre, on Ajamimogha Road, Warri in Delta State, dedicated on Wednesday, January 1, 2014.