Opposition hunting for examiners who marked PMB’s scripts in 1961 – Keyamo

The Spokesperson for Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said that ‘the opposition is now hunting for the examiners who marked PMB’s scripts in 1961 to ascertain whether the grades in PMB’s WAEC result tallies with the marks they actually gave him.’

Keyamo made this known on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He also said that the dumbest comments he has read about the now dead issue of the President Muhammadu Buhar’s WAEC result is to say WAEC forged its own document. Where there’s ONLY ONE body authorized by law to issue a document, it can only make mistakes or clerical errors on it (I don’t concede that here) but cannot forge it

Recalled that last week the West African Examination Council (WAEC), based in Ghana, presented attestation certificate and confirmation of WAEC result to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Registrar of the Council, Dr Iyi Uwadiae, made the presentation at the president’s mini conference hall at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

VIDEO: President Muhammadu Buhari has today at the State House, Abuja, received the attestation and confirmation of his 1961 West African School Certificate (WASC) Examination result, from the Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). pic.twitter.com/HeUGbdLU38 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 2, 2018

The presentation was witnessed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and other presidential aides.

The dumbest comments I’ve read about d now dead issue of PMB’s WAEC result is to say WAEC forged its own document. Where there’s ONLY ONE body authorized by law to issue a document, it can only make mistakes or clerical errors on it (I don’t concede that here) but cannot forge it — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) November 4, 2018

Whilst, internationally, they describe our PMB in such glowing words👇, someone else is described in exactly opposite terms by a US Senate Report. ‘ICC President Describes Buhari As One Of The Most Respected African Statesmen https://t.co/6OWDa6Y4Ri‘ — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) November 4, 2018

On a lighter note, we understand the opposition is now hunting for the examiners who marked PMB’s scripts in 1961 to ascertain whether the grades in PMB’s WAEC result tallies with the marks they actually gave him. They’re flying in some US investigators to Dubai for consultation — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) November 4, 2018