Opposition hunting for examiners who marked PMB’s scripts in 1961 – Keyamo

On 6:37 pmIn News by adekunleComments

The Spokesperson for Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said that ‘the opposition is now hunting for the examiners who marked PMB’s scripts in 1961 to ascertain whether the grades in PMB’s WAEC result tallies with the marks they actually gave him.’

Keyamo made this known on his Twitter handle on Sunday.
President Buhari receives Attestation and confirmation of result from West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Registrar Dr Iyi Uwadiae in State House on 2nd Nov 2018

He also said that the dumbest comments he has read about the now dead issue of the President Muhammadu Buhar’s WAEC result is to say WAEC forged its own document. Where there’s ONLY ONE body authorized by law to issue a document, it can only make mistakes or clerical errors on it (I don’t concede that here) but cannot forge it

Recalled that last week the West African Examination Council (WAEC), based in Ghana, presented attestation certificate and confirmation of WAEC result to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Registrar of the Council, Dr Iyi Uwadiae, made the presentation at the president’s mini conference hall at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The presentation was witnessed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and other presidential aides.


