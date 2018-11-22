Operation Python Dance, Crocodile Smile III: NGO, lawyer sue FG

By Onozure Dania

A Non-Governmental Organisation Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation and a legal practitioner Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, have filed a suit against the Federal Government of Nigeria, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 35 others, before the Federal High Court Abuja Division over Operation Python Dance and Operation Crocodile Smile III in the South East and Niger Delta region.

In a motion on notice the applicants are asking the court for a declaration that Operation Crocodile Smile III, in the Niger Delta Region is illegal, unlawful, undemocratic and unconstitutional.