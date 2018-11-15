Operation Crocodile Smile’s curbed piracy, militancy in A-Ibom – LG boss

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—The ongoing Operation Crocodile Smile by the military in Akwa Ibom State has stemmed violent crimes, including the activities of pirates and militants especially around the coastal communities of Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, the Council Chairman, Mr. David Eshiet, has said.

According to him, the military routine exercise which would last for two months, was already sending criminal elements into hiding.

Eshiet, who commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for investing massively in security to protect the lives and property of residents, noted that “since the arrival of the soldiers, fishing and other maritime activities in the coastal areas of Ikot Abasi have been carried out smoothly.

“We used to have frequent cases of pirates disturbing our people, dispossessing them of boats, outboard engines, cash, and marine resources. All of that is gone now,” he said.

“Militancy, armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism, have given way to peace because the exercise has become enough deterrent measures to keep them away from crimes.

“That is why we have to commend governor Udom Emmanuel, for not playing politics with security and physical development of the state since he was sworn in as our governor in 2015”.

He pointed out that the security measures put in place by the administration have gone a long way to making the state a haven for investors.

“The state needs effective security because the governor has embarked on a massive drive to reposition the state from its hitherto civil service status to an industrialised economy. That is why the enabling environment must be created for socio-economic activities.