OPEC: We are going through a volatile period – Saudi Arabia

*seeks Nigeria’s cooperation to stabilise global oil market

FG seeks collaboration for refineries’ revamp

By Michael Eboh

Ahead of the forthcoming OPEC meeting in Vienna, the Minister of Petroleum, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Khalid Al-Falih, yesterday, held talks with the Federal Government as parts of effort to bring about stability in the crude oil price and in the international crude oil market.

Speaking during a visit to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, in Abuja, Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia was in consultation with Nigeria and a host of other countries to address the volatility in the global crude oil market.

He said the discussions with Nigeria was geared towards ensuring that all petroleum producing countries present a common front in the forthcoming meeting of members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, scheduled to hold in Vienna next month.

He said, “We are going through a period of volatility. In the last few weeks, we have seen oil market go through great volatility. That has also been amplified by new political tensions and this has brought about speculations, specifically in the activities of international investors and this has resulted in the decline in crude oil price.

“Our consultations today with Nigeria is very important, it would prepare us well for the OPEC meetings. All of the consultations we have had with different countries would lead us to reach a consensus. Once again I am confident that the producers that would be gathering in Vienna would do the right thing in stabilising the market and give some comfort for 2019.”

Confirming this, Kachikwu explained that there was an absolute resolve of both of Nigeria and Saudi Arabia to ensure that during the meeting in Vienna, they speak with one voice and that whatever action that needed to be taken to stabilise the prices would be taken.

“Obviously, we agree collectively that the interest of the whole is what will guide us when we get to Vienna.

“We are looking forward, not without some level of trepidation, but certainly with a lot of resolve to find a closure to some of the things we see have caused the volatility all over the world,” Kachikwu noted.

Furthermore, Kachikwu disclosed that the Federal Government was seeking ways to collaborate with Saudi Arabia to revamp Nigeria’s refineries and also restructure the downstream sector of the Nigerian petroleum industry.

He said he was able to secure an understanding with his counterpart from Saudi Arabia in terms of understudying the Arabian nation’s model in refining and downstream operations.

He said, “You know the refineries are very close to my heart. I did bring up the issues of the experiences we have had so far and he shared his own experiences in terms of the successes they have had and we have got an understanding to come and look deeper into how they did their own trajectory to get where they are today and what experiences we can get from there.

“No formal thing was agreed yet, we need to collaborate and learn from one other. These are usually very strong business decisions and at the appropriate time we would nosedive into the details of that.”

Confirming this, Al-Falih, said lessons to be learnt from its downstream policies were reflected in the fact that that its national oil company, Saudi Aramco became successful to a large degree, turning deficit in terms of fuel products, to becoming a major exporter by building a number of large refineries through joint venture approach, by attracting investments and finding attractive financing scheme for foreign direct investments.