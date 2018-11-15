Ooni of Ife, Sanni-Bello, Sir Okiro bag American degrees

OONI of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sanni-Bello, former Inspector General of Police and Chairman of Police Service Commission, Sir Michael Okiro, are among prominent Nigerians that will be awarded honorary doctoral degree certificates by the University of Entrepreneurship and Technology (UET), State of Delaware, United States in Lagos.

Briefing reporters in Lagos, weekend, the institution’s Vice President for Africa, High Prince Dr. Leye Babalola, said the award ceremony will be held during the official launching of Asian-African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) early next month. Dr. Babalola who returned from Colombos, Republic of Sri Lanka recently where the AACCI was launched listed other prominent Nigerians to be honoured as Senator Patricia Naomi Akwashiki, the President of Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode; former INEC Legal Services Director. Barr. Ibrahim Kanje Bawa; Executive Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Limited, Engr. Ife Oyedele and Director General, Civil Defence Corps, Abuja, Mr. Abdulahi Gana Mohammadu.

He said the award ceremony was not only designed to honour the contributions and achievements of these eminent Nigerians but would also serve to inspire other budding achievers across the Asians and African continents.

While noting that the launching of the AACCI, African region in Lagos will strengthen trade relations between African, Pacific and Asian continents, Babalola said the trade between Asian and African countries had increased rapidly in recent years reflecting a synergy between the two, world fastest growing economy.

“Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and trade between Asia, Pacific and Africa jumped from 2.8billion dollars in 1990 to around 300 billion dollars today and its expected to surpass 1.5trillion dollars by year 2020,” he added.