Ooni Ife backs Akeredolu’s investment drives, promises partnership

AKURE – THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over his administration’s investment drive and infrastructural development of the state.



The Ooni of Ife, who made the disclosure at a two-day economic development summit to establish a partnership with private sector, said the Akeredolu government is poised to developing the state to becoming one of the leading states in capital generation, describing the present Ondo State government as “investment-driven”.

The event which took place at a government-owned event centre, The Dome saw dignitaries from the political space, public and private sectors graced the occasion.

He lauded the government of Ondo State for the foresight it has in making the state investors-friendly and also creating an enabling environment for investors to operate.

The Ife monarch noted that the government of Ondo State would in no distance time begin to feel his impact as he promised to invest hugely in the state towards making it a full-blown investment park of Yoruba Land.