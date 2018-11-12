Onyeama to lead Nigerian delegation to 11th Extraordinary Session of AU

Abuja – Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, will lead the Nigerian delegation to the 11th Extraordinary Session of the African Union, scheduled to hold between Nov. 14 and Nov.18 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



The ministry’s spokesperson, George Edokpa, stated this via a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the Executive Council Meeting of the Extraordinary Session is scheduled for Nov. 14 and Nov.15, while the General Assembly is expected to hold between Nov. 17 and Nov.18.

“The key issues in the agenda of the summit include Review of the African Union Institutional Reform Process; Financing of the Union; General Overview of Partnerships and the mandate of the AU Development Agency.

“Others are African Peer Review Mechanism; and Strengthening the Political and Security Council,” he said.

He said that Nigeria was committed to the reform process of the African Union and is expected to engage in fruitful discussions at the summit. (NAN)