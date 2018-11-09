Onuka emerges Anambra IPAC chairman

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—THE Anambra State chairman of Peoples Democratic Change, PDC, Evangelist Isaac Onuka has emerged the state chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC.

In a keenly contested election held in Awka, Onuka polled 32 votes to defeat the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu who scored 26 votes.

Delegates from 58 political parties participated in the election, which took place at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Other elected officials were Kenneth Okafor (Deputy Chairman), Sam Ezeasor (Secretary), Sylvester Okeke (Financial Secretary), Steve Edekobi (PRO), Chibuike Onyekwu (PRO), Sylvester Edekobi (Organising Secretary, Mrs Alexis Armah (Treasurer) and Don Igbokwubili (Legal Adviser).

Onuka said that after the election, his priority would be to unify all the registered political parties in the state under the umbrella of IPAC to be able to play the role of advising INEC on ways of sustaining Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “All political parties are equal and they must be given equal opportunity to participate in the electoral process. We want to ensure that internal democracy is practiced among the political parties and it would be my priority to ensure that IPAC members are involved in free and fair election.

“As a political organisation, we will always toe the path of truth. We will not act as an opposition or pressure group and we will fight against segmentation of parties and INEC attitude of ranking some political parties above others.”