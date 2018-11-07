Only original idea can salvage the problems of healthcare — EXPERTS

By Chioma Obinna

Medical experts at the 25th Anniversary of the Nigerian Heart Foundation, NHF, have said that there is no homogenous answer to the country’s health challenges.

A former professor of Medicine at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Sir Eldryd Parry, in his submission at the event noted that only original idea can salvage the problems of healthcare across the nation.

Parry who delivered the keynote address entitled: “‘Africa’s Cardiovascular Disease; looking back and looking forward” noted that African healthcare system for 50 years had been very interesting insights on cardiovascular diseases. According to him, the importance of research on cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized.

Parry stated that NHF has an important role to play in ensuring that attitude of exercise is introduced the early in life in other to prevent heart diseases.

In his submission, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole who was represented by Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, Prof. Babatunde Salako said advocacy and the preventive measures would help Nigeria to attain Universal Health Coverage, UHC.

Adewole said: “Government is making health care accessible and affordable to all Nigerians and that the private sector has a great role in the nation’s health system because the general hospitals are not sufficient.”

At the event which was also used to mark the 85th birthday of Emeritus Professor Oladipo Akinkugbe, Adewole regretted that some Nigerians have no access to health care due to financial constraints and lack of needed awareness.

“Government is unlikely to be able to do enough all the time because the government cannot do everything, the government needs support from private sectors and we need to ensure that health insurance coverage is extended to the large majority of people and we are yet to have that kind of development in Nigeria.”