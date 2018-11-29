ONDO PRIMARIES SAGA: Akeredolu loses another loyalist to AA

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—ANOTHER loyalist of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Dr Olatunji Julius Adeoye- Felder, yesterday, dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest on the Action Alliance platform.

Felder failed to pick the Senate ticket following the automatic ticket given to the three serving senators representing the state at the National Assembly by the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.

Speaking after a consultative meeting with leaders and other major stakeholders from his district, Felder said: “It would be uncharitable on our part to abandon the collective wishes of the people simply because someone procured an automatic ticket.”

His words: “Our people have demonstrated enough commitment to democratic ethos. The people have spoken unequivocally that they are with us and we would not disappoint.

“My decision to run for the Senate seat would not affect the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and we have nothing against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu but we must do everything legitimately possible to win this mandate for the people.”

Ondo APC reacts

Reacting, the APC in the state, through its Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye described Felder as a notable figure in the party while he was with the party.

Kalejaye pointed out that the party would miss Felder’s contributions in Ondo South but would renew its strategy to ensure victory for the candidates of the party in the state.