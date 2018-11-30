Ondo monarch tasks Akeredolu on Igbara-Oke rice mill factory

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—- THE traditional ruler of Igbara- Oke, Oba Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede has said that the completion of the Sunshine Crest Rice Project in Igbara- Oke, Ondo state would boost the federal government’s efforts towards increase in food production and reducing rice importation in the country.

Alleged Harassment: 18 Ondo lawmakers drag IGP, AGF to court

Oba Agbede said this during the celebration of the Igbara-Oke Day.

He called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who flagged off the project in February this year, to hasten works on the rice mill factory and the on-going roads’ construction in the area.

Oba Agbede said the government needed to hasten works on the rice mill factory in order to create more job opportunities for the youths in the community and its environs.

He, however, lauded the governor “for appointing natives of the town into various positions and for ongoing developmental projects in the area.

The traditional said he was satisfied with the successes recorded by the sons and daughters of the area in their various fields of endeavours described the season as a new dawn for the area.

The monarch said: “I am always happy and it gives me so much joy every time I read and hear of our sons and daughters doing great in their various fields of endeavours. This is indeed a good sign.”

He appealed to indigenes of the area, in the private or public sector, to look into the needs of the town.

Governor Akeredolu, who spoke through the Health Commissioner, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro assured that government would implement the request of the community.

He pleaded with them “to be patient in view of the competing needs of the people of the state despite lean revenue accrued to the state.