Ondo impeachment saga : Why we moved against Speaker, Deputy -18 lawmakers

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE— INDICATIONS emerged that the 18 aggrieved members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, moved against the Speaker, Mr. Baddeley Oloyelogun and his Deputy Ogundeji Iroju due to the refusal of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to give them return tickets.

Both Oloyelogun and Iroju were sacked and replaced with Olamide George and Bimbo Faloju.

The 18 lawmakers have since relocated to Ibadan, in Oyo State over alleged threat to their lives after seven of them were injured when members of the state NURTW members invaded the Chambers after the impeachment.

Vanguard was informed reliably that the party leadership acting on the instructions of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu did promise to give automatic tickets to the aggrieved members as condition for their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Reliable sources told Vanguard that pressure was mounted on the APC leadership that those, who joined the party, should not be allowed to hijack the party.

They reportedly kicked against the automatic ticket promised the defectors.

Vanguard gathered that the governor and the party leadership caved in due to persistent pressure from across the state.

The party thereafter threw the field open asking all the defectors to go to the field and prove their popularity.

Vanguard learned that the affected members of the assembly having less than seven months decided to shake the table by impeaching the two principal officers in the assembly.

The seven lawmakers, who are against the impeachment, including the impeached Speaker and his Deputy, already have return tickets to the assembly.

They were not promised return tickets—Ondo APC

Contacted the state publicity secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaye denied that a return ticket was promised the lawmakers.

Kalejaye said: “That is not correct. What we did promise is to ensure a transparent primary for all the aspirants. We did not deviate.”