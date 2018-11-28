Ondo available for you on a platter of gold, Akeredolu tells investors

AKURE- GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assured that his administration will continue to promote investor-friendly environment as one of the major ways to ensure the sustainable development of the state.

He said this at the just concluded two-day summit which was held at the International cenre for Culture and event, DOME, with the Theme: ‘DevelopOndo.’

The summit featured the Development Partners Summit: Partnership for Progress and Relaunch of Ondo State Education Endowment Fund: Sustainable financing strategy for the education sector in Ondo State.

In his keynote address, Governor Akeredolu said the initiative to encourage investor-friendly environment would encourage private investors’ businesses to thrive unhindered.

He added that the rebirth of Ondo State Education Endowment Fund, OSEEF, was targeted at bringing the funding gap in the education sector.

His words: “It is also aimed at creating an effective avenue for sustainable growth and development of education in the state.

“It is imperative that we re-engineer the economy and place it on a trajectory of sustained growth. To achieve this, our administration understands the fact that sustainable development can be accomplished through robust partnership. Therefore, our focus is to ensure rapid growth, development and sustainability of the economy.

“We have developed the ‘Blueprint to Progress,” a policy document which encapsulates the five cardinal programmes of this administration.

“I wish to us this opportunity to enjoin you to take the advantage of the various opportunities that abound in our dear sunshine state.”

Dr Isa Aliu Abraham, who represented the Vice President, said that the Federal Government would give its 100% support to develop Ondo State.”

In his remarks, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, commended Governor Akeredolu for a job well done and providing the platform for bringing brilliant minds together to develop Ondo.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget said: “Arakunrin Akeredolu in his avowed commitment to the development of the state stated that Ondo state is a land of immense potentials and possibilities. The exotic forest, the mineral deposits and the vast uman resources all combined to make it a haven for 21st century investment. In the bid to provide the creative leadership, clear agenda and workable plan, the present administration in the state came up with its development agenda tagged: ‘Blueprint to progress’, which encapsulate our aspirations and dream for the state and aptly articulates the administrations programme of change.”

In attendance were Professor Yemi Osinbajo ably represented by Dr Isa Aliu Abraham; Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Mrs Maryam Uwaisi, S.A to the President on Social investment; Senator Tayo Alasoadura, Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Odundun 11 among other dignitaries.