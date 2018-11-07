Ondo APC begs Oke not to defect, promises to address grievances

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State, yesterday, pleaded with the former Alliance for Democracy, AD, governorship candidate, Chief Olusola Oke not to dump the party saying the issues of humiliation and neglect raised would be looked into and addressed by the leader of the party, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

How Late Chief Tony Anenih Became “Mr. Fix It”

Recall that Oke said last week that he regretted returning to the ruling party having suffered untold humiliation.

The party, in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye said: “The State chapter is taken aback by this claim, because Chief Oke, a notable personality with vast political experience is well respected by the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the State Secretariat of the APC.

“As a colleague in the legal profession, the governor regards Chief Oke as a worthy partner in the quest for the political and economic emancipation of Ondo State.

“It is expedient to state in crystal clear language, that the two leaders are both eager to see the development of the Sunshine State, and are mostly in touch, particularly, on matters that border on the wellbeing of the party and the state.”

“At the level of the party, the State Chairman, Engineer Ade Adetimehin, has always displayed profound respect and appreciation for the political exploits and professional attainment of Chief Oke.

“We want to appeal that Chief Oke and his followers to exercise some patience while the leader of the party in the State and our dear Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, looks into some of the issues raised, with a view to addressing them.”