Trabzonspor suf fered a shock 5-0 defeat to Yeni Malayatspor and it is a night Ogenyi Onazi will like to forget in a hurry.

Onazi’s back pass to an opponent led to the opening goal for the home side, who then went on a goal scoring spree.

They scored one more in the first-half and continued where they left off in the second, to seal their biggest win in the Super Lig.

On the night, the Nigerian duo of Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme played the entire duration of the match.