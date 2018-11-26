OMPALAN, Miyetti Allah partner for peace to enhance investment

By Sebastine Obasi

The Oil and Solid Minerals Producing Area Landlords Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), has called for a synergy between the association and Miyetti Allah Lauta Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural association, to foster peace for increased investment in solid minerals and other sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

President of OMPALAN, Bishop Udo Azogu, who stated this during an interactive meeting with Miyetti Allah in Tudun Wada, Nasarawa State, also said that there was need to resolve the frequent incidents of herders/farmers’ clashes with a view to making Nigeria conducive for local and foreign investment.

Also speaking, National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo said that his association will support the effort of OMPALAN to engender peace in Nigeria.

Chairman, Oil and Gas, OMPALAN, Hon. Ethelbert Okwaranyia, said there is need to recourse to peace and conflict resolution mechanisms to address the vexed issue of herders/farmers conflict, urging aggrieved politicians who stoke regional tensions to repent and support the rule of law.

The meeting resolved to hold a wider interactive meeting of stakeholders in critical facets of the economy to drum support for the rule of law and revive the appeal for good governance.

Bodejo will head the Advisory Board of the association with the responsibility of coordinating traditional institutions in Nigeria under the aegis of OMPALAN.

The association is working to hold an all-embracing peace and security meeting in Abuja to address recurrent threats to peace and security in the country.

Other officers of OMPALAN at the meeting include; Hon. Bamidele Faparusi (Vice President, Foreign Affairs), Prof. Katuka Yaki (National Secretary), and Elder Jonathan Kehinde Ehimamigho (Director of Protocol).