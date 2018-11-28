OMPALAN, Miyetti Allah partner for peace, investment

By Sebastine Obasi

Oil and Solid Minerals Producing Area Landlords Association of Nigeria, OMPALAN, has called for a synergy with Miyetti Allah Lauta Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural association, to foster peace for increased investment in solid minerals and other sectors of the economy.

President of OMPALAN, Udo Azogu, who stated this during an interactive meeting with Miyetti Allah in Tudun Wada, Nasarawa State, also said there was urgent need to resolve the frequent incidents of herders/farmers’ clashes with a view to making Nigeria safer.

Also speaking, National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, said his association would support OMPALAN’s efforts to engender peace.

Ethelbert Okwaranyia, Chairman, Oil and Gas, OMPALAN, stated the need to recourse to peace and conflict resolution mechanisms to address the issue of herders/farmers conflict, while urging aggrieved politicians, who stoke regional tensions, to repent and support the rule of law.

The meeting resolved to hold a wider interactive meeting of stakeholders in critical facets of the economy to drum support for the rule of law and revive the appeal of good governance.

Bodejo will head the Advisory Board of the association with the responsibility of coordinating traditional institutions.

Other senior officers of OMPALAN at the meeting wre Bamidele Faparusi, Vice President, Foreign Affairs; Professor Katuka Yaki, National Secretary; Elder Jonathan Ehimamigho, Director of Protocol, and Ethelbert Okwaranyia, Chairman, Oil & Gas.