Omotola, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo grace unveiling of AFRIFF 2018

Organizers of the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) officially unveiled its eighth edition with the theme, “The Many Faces of Woman” at a star-studded ceremony in Lagos.

The well-attended event held at the latest outlet of film House Cinema, Twin Waters, Lekki, Lagos. AFRIFF also had the honour of screening the recently released ‘The Hate U Give’, starring Amandla Stenberg as the first film to show in the new Cineplex.

AFRIFF’s growing relevance in the pantheon of African cinema attracted partners who include Access Bank, Tecno, the American and French Embassies, Canon, DSTV, Africa Magic, Punuka, Lagos Fringe Festival, C3 Africa and the Nigerian Film and Video Censorship Board.

Africa International Film Festival’s diversity continues to witness a surge in as it will be screening over 138 films from over 50 countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, Afghanistan, France and the United States of America.

The event drew A-list Nollywood actors including Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, and Kunle Afolayan among others. On the roll-call were thespians such as Mildred Okwo, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Lilian Amah, Charles Novia and many more.

To underscore the theme of the year, Chioma Ude, AFRIFF Founder, noted, “The Many Faces of Woman”, is a visual exploration of the portrayal of women in cinema that raises discussions on a central question; ‘What is Woman?