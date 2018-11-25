Omo-Agege presents stewardship to Urhobo monarchs, PGs

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central senatorial district, has presented his stewardship to the people of his district with an assurance that if re-elected for a second term, he would do more for them in legislative representation.

Senator Omo-Agege who had earlier met with Urhobo monarchs under the aegis of Forum of Urhobo Traditional Rulers, also met with the Forum of Urhobo President Generals who assured him that the Urhobo nation would not turn its back on him at this time.

IWAJI FESTIVAL: Obi Gburugburu of Igbo speaks on water fountain that springs from stone

The lawmaker in a three-day presentation to his people, also had a constituency briefing yesterday were he presented his scorecard to the people who endorsed his re-election bid come 2019.

At the palace of the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, venue of the meeting with the monarchs, Ovie of Mosogar, HRH, Samson Omene, Udurie 1 who spoke on behalf of the council of Urhobo traditional rulers said, “Your stewardship report is very impressing” and thanked Sen Omo-Agege for his “satisfactory” performance.

The monarchs gave the lawmaker their assurances, noting that based on his stewardship at the red chamber, they have no doubt that he will do more for Urhobo nation if he is given the opportunity to go back for his second term.

Buhari to trouble makers: Don’t make Kaduna home of violence

At the Uvwie town hall, venue of the meeting with the PGs, acting chairman of the forum, Chief Kenneth Iwhewhe, said: “Though we are apolitical, every human being is a political animal, we have our leanings here and there, but you cannot see a good thing and turn your back on it.

Speaking earlier at both events while presenting his account of stewardship to the people, Omo-Agege listed bills he has sponsored and co-sponsored including the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Sexual Harassment bill and a bill for the amendment of the electoral act.