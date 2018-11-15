Omo-Agege donates relief materials to flood victims

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central) has donated relief materials worth millions of naira to residents of Emadadja, Ekrota, Ukperheren, Ukpiovwin, Oghior, Okolor Waterside, Obubu and Egiegi all in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, ravaged by flooding.

The items include bags of rice, bags of gari, groundnut oil, cartons of frozen fish, tomatoes, detergent, bathroom slippers, sanitary wares for women and diapers for children, among many other toiletries.

Represented by Chief Francis Atanomeyovwi, Senator Omo-Agege disclosed that the presentation was in response to appeals by some of the community leaders for government intervention, as many lost farmlands, property and residential quarters that have made life unbearable for them.

According to him, “it would be the height of insensitivity to turn a blind eye when the people whose mandate we enjoin have suffered untold natural disaster of this magnitude.”

Responding on behalf of the communities, President General of Ukpiovwin community, Mr. Fred Ighoshemusua, thanked the Senator for the gesture, noting that as representative of the people, his response has instilled more confidence in his leadership, assuring him of their support always.

Also speaking at the presentation ceremony, Coordinator of the flood victims in Udu Local Government Council, Mr. Johnbull Kenairu, commended Senator Omo-Agege for the humanitarian gesture which he described as remarkable.