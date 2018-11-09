Olujimi takes over as Ekiti PDP leader, solicits stakeholders’ support

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, yesterday, urged residents and especially members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State to remain calm, law-abiding and prayerful in the face of the ongoing impasse that has rocked the party since the PDP lost the July 14 governorship election.

In a statement by Sanya Atofarati, her Special Assistant on Public Communication, Olujimi expressed her appreciation to party members for what she described as their show of loyalty following her adoption as Leader of the party, in Ekiti State.

The statement reads: “As we speak, Senator Olujimi has begun reconciliation process to bring back all aggrieved members who left the party for one reason or the other, especially, those who are in the party today but are uncomfortable with its management.”

They have been talking to us and efforts are in top gear to ensure collectivism is applied this time.”