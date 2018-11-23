Olu of Warri appeals for violence-free campaigns

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has enjoined candidates of various political parties jostling for various political offices to go about their campaigns devoid of violence.

Speaking when the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Warri Federal Constituency, Mr. Alex Eyengho, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace, the monarch described the APC candidate as someone who has added value to Warri Kingdom.

He said: “Alex Eyengho is one of my children. He has added immense value to this kingdom and Warri generally. Alex Eyengho is a man of high integrity with a passion for issues concerning Warri. He has my blessing to go ahead with his campaigns in the most peaceful manner.’’

Eyengho, who spoke earlier said he was in the palace to seek the blessing of the monarch before commencing his campaign in the constituency.