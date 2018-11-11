Olomu monarch lauds Okowa over appointment of Tebite

By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, R.L.Ogbon (JP), Ogoni-Oghoro I, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for appointing an Olomu worthy chief, Olorogun Talib Tebite into the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Commission, DESOPADEC.

The monarch said Okowa’s gesture has shown his love for Olomu kingdom, as he has earlier appointed others from the area before into his administration.

According to him, “On behalf of the good people of Olomu, we want to specially thank the Governor for the love shown us by appointing one of my sons, Olorogun Talib Tebite into the DESOPADEC board.

“Olorogun Tebite is a worthy ambassador of Olomu kingdom as his benevolence and humane kindness has no equal. I know he has the ability and capacity to stretched the SMART AGENDA further.”

The revered monarch added that there are avalanche of capable men and women who are well bred from Olomu kingdom that are ready and willing to help the governor promote his SMART agenda, whom are yet to be located.