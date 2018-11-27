Olisa Metuh to EFCC: I can’t feed my family, unfreeze my accounts

By Nwafor Sunday

The former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh, Tuesday asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to unfreeze his accounts to enable him fulfill his parental responsibility.

Speaking at the Abuja federal high court, Metuh according to Thecable alleged he can no longer feed his family because of the restriction placed on his account by the anti-graft agency.

His words,“They seized all my accounts in every bank in this country. As I am, I don’t have money to buy Panadol or water to drink.

“They have alleged in this case that N400m was stolen. Why would they not limit it to that amount? I don’t know how I am going to feed my family? I don’t have access to any money at all.

“I am ready to end this case and submit myself to the judgment of this court. I am in total shock as I am here talking to you.”