Okowa’s aide bags Achievers Award

Delta State Governor’s aide on media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, who is the youngest political appointee in Nigeria is set to bag the prestigious 2018 Nigeria Achievers Awards as NAA supportive young person of the year.

Ossai who was appointed by the Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa at the age of 23 has distinguished himself by being an inspiration to youths, Empowering the youths across the state, giving scholarship to students and contributing positively to humanity.

The award will be handed to the recipient Mr Ossai Ovie Success during the 2018 edition of the 2018 Nigeria Achiever Awards on Sunday In Lagos.