Okowa will get 100% votes in Bomadi — Biukeme

Chief Afro Biukeme, former governorship candidate of the Mega Progressive People’s Party, MPPP, Delta State, has said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will get 100% of votes cast in Bomadi Local Government Area, just as he declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is heading nowhere in Delta State.

Chief Biukeme made this statement during his formal defection from the APC to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, at the Delta South senatorial district rally held at Atuwase Primary School feild in Warri.

The Delta Ijaw high Chief said his coming into PDP will signify the death of APC in Bomadi ” I have done it before I will do it again.Im assuring you that we are going to deliver 100% votes to PDP in Bomadi.”

He said he is leaving the APC as a result of the confusion that engulfed the party.” The APC people are confused they have no prospect of winning election.You can see the reception accorded to me in PDP. The party is organised and it’s prepare to win election.So it is a case of chosing between light and darkness.So I chose light by coming back to PDP.” He thanked Senator James Manager, the Senator representing Delta South senatorial district in the National Assembly,former Bomadi council chairman, Hon. Saikegba, and Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro for making his declaration possible.

Receiving the decampees, both Otuaro and the state chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, thanked Chief Biukeme and his supporters for coming back home and assured them of equal opportunity and privileges with every other member of the party