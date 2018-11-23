Okowa thanks Deltans for continual loyalty to PDP

… Receives More Defectors To The PDP

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Friday received more defectors from other political parties to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta South Senatorial District.

Receiving the returnees at a well-attended meeting in Warri, Governor Okowa observed that since 1999, Deltans have continued to keep faith with the PDP and the strength of the party has increased ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Former Governorship candidate of the MPPP, Chief Afro Biukeme, former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Misan Ukubeyinje, former Delta South Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senior Apostle Yemi Omaghomi, Chief Efe Happy, Col Ideh Rtd, Chief Omolubi Omowunmi, Comrade Nathaniel Ovedhe, Ikede Onome Joseph, Femi Uwhawha, among other leaders of different political parties, led their followers to join the PDP at the meeting.

Elated Governor Okowa who spoke through his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro said, “I thank you all for the painstaking efforts you have made over time, contributing to the victories we have always had in the PDP since inception.”

The governor called on all members of the PDP to increase the tempo of the door-to-door sensitization of registered voters within their various units to ensure that everybody collects their Permanent Voters Cards {PVCs.}

He urged Deltans to vote for all the candidates of the PDP in the forthcoming general elections, noting that the PDP will always have the interest of the people at heart.

Chairman of the PDP in the state, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso who joined Governor Okowa to receive the decampees, thanked party leaders from the district for making it possible for those who are remaining in opposition political parties to return to the PDP

He urged party faithful to remain resolute as PDP in the state led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will win in all the offices in the 2019 general elections.

“Let me thank our party leaders for making this occasion possible, and let me also assure you all that in PDP we all have equal rights irrespective of when you joined the party,” Chief Esiso said.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Chairman of the PDP, Delta South Senatorial District, Chief Emman Amgbaduba urged party faithful to be united and committed to the party to enable them re-elect Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other candidates of the party in the 2019 general elections.

He noted that PDP is a party for all Deltans and urged the returnees and the new entrants to work assiduously for the victory of the party in the coming elections.

“Governor Okowa is from Delta North Senatorial district and this is their turn to produce the governor for another term; beyond coming from Delta North, he has performed creditably well in all parts of the state even as we ask for more roads and schools in our Senatorial District,” he said.

Other leaders who spoke at the event include former Secretary to the Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, Dr Joseph Otumara, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba among others.

They resolved to work for the re-election of Governor Okowa.