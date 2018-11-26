Okowa presents staff of office to Warri monarch

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday presented staff of office to the Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Warri Kingdom, Prof. Paul Okumagba, Idama ll.

Newsmen report that the event took place 11 years after the death of the late traditional ruler, Benjamin Okumagba in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The new monarch, Prof. Okumagba is a renowned professor of Sociology from the Delta State University, Abraka.

Gov. Okowa who was represented by his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro congratulated the monarch on his selection and subsequent recognition as the Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Kingdom.

The governor urged the monarch to entrench peace in the Warri metropolis.

3 strange graves found in new C’River monarch’s palace

He also advised the people of Okere Urhobo to resolve their differences and cooperate with the monarch to achieve sustainable peace and progress in the kingdom.

“The Orosuen is one of you and it is a win-win situation for all the people of Okere Urhobo, Warri.

“No doubt, government is aware of some pockets of dissenting voices in the processes leading to today’s ceremony.

“I sincerely urge you to give him your fullest support and cooperation for sustainable peace and progress of the kingdom.

“Your Royal Majesty, you are the father of all your subjects, so you should be fair to all and sundry, as the custodian of the tradition of your people, it is important that you uphold the sanctity of their custom,’’ he said.

He appealed to the traditional ruler to imbibe democratic virtues and consultation in his dealings with the people.

The Chairman, Warri South Local Government Council, Dr. Micheal Tidi, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Mrs Ann Iniovosa, urged the people of Okere Urhobo to unite to fast track development in the area.

Earlier, the Otota (Traditional Prime Minister) of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, Wilson Eboh, gave the assurance that the reign of the royal father would be peaceful and attract development.

Ex-Ebonyi Commissioner petitions Oshiomhole over fake delegates lists

He however appealed to Okowa to construct the Ejemudaro Road where the Orosuen Palace is situated, among other roads in the kingdom.

Newsmen report that several traditional rulers across the state including the Orodje of Okpe, Orhue 1, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Abe 1, religious leaders and government functionaries attended the event.