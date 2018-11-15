Okowa inspects facilities at Isele-Uku NYSC Orientation Camp

.. Issues Marching Order On Housing, Youth Ministry To Fastrack Renovation Of Structures

DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered total renovation of the orientation camp of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), saying comfort and security of Corp members should be of utmost priority.

Governor Okowa who paid an inspection visit to the NYSC orientation camp at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North local government area of Delta State observed that the facilities at the camp have not met his dream standard.

According to him, “welfare of Corps members is our priority because, they are here to serve the nation through our people; those who will be in school, will be teaching our children, those deployed to hospitals will be treating our people.”

“There is a lot of work to be done here, within the next six months, we will transform this camp,” he said, adding, “though, most of the things we will do were not captured in the projected budget for 2019 but, working with the Delta State House of Assembly, we are confident that this place will be transformed in the next six months.”

Speaking about threat to revoke some of the contracts going on in the Camp, Governor Okowa said, “the contractor has explained why the job was slow and assured that he will complete that particular project before the end of January 2019.”

The NYSC coordinator in the state Mr Benjamin Omotade who took the governor round the facilities at the camp, thanked Governor Okowa for his commitment to developing the orientation camp.

Mr Garba A. Who is the Regiment Sergeant Major (RSM) in the Camp, observed, “this is good development, the governor has taken time to inspect every facility in the Camp, we are confident that in the next few months, this will be one of the best NYSC orientation camps in the country.”